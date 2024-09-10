Does Jay-Z actually select the Super Bowl halftime performers?

News of Kendrick Lamar being named the performer for the Apple Music Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show received mixed-reactions from the public and social media. Fans and hip-hop artists alike has expressed their disappointment in Lil Wayne not being selected to perform in his hometown, New Orleans, in February 2025. Most of the disappointment turned into fans and artists to single out Jay-Z while discussing their frustrations.

Jay-Z was named the co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show in 2019 after he partnered with the NFL to advise the league on entertainment and music. This partnership gives the Jay and Roc Nation the creative freedom to help pick the entertainers who will perform in televised NFL promotional spots throughout the season, including the Super Bowl. With this position, Jay-Z and RocNation help the NFL compose a short list of popular entertainers “who appeal to as many people as possible”. However, Jay-Z, RocNation, nor the NFL make the final decision, it is the host city.

Jay-Z does NOT pick the Super Bowl halftime performer, however he does release a statement on the artist set to grace the stage. “His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come,” Jay said in a statement released alongside the announcement.