MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: DJ Khaled attends DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

On Wednesday December 3, 2025, 99 Jamz Alum DJ Khaled kicked off Art Basel celebrating both he and his wife’s 50th birthday celebration.

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A view of the venue during DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

This was no ordinary birthday celebration this was also the pre–Tee Off reception to The WE THE BEST Foundation Golf Classic hosted at Casadonna Miami. The event was intimate but star-studded filled with energy, surprises, heartfelt moments, and Khaled’s “We the Best” uplifting spirit.

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: A view of the venue during DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

It was more than a party; it was a celebration of life, legacy, and community. Khaled was joined by J Balvin, Jeezy Alonzo Mourning, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Ja Rule, Quavo, Offset, NORE, Angie Martinez, Marcus Jordan, Sidra Smith, Omarion, Chase B, Fridayy, Rohan Marley, Lamar Thomas, DJ Williams and many more.

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Fat Joe and DJ Khaled attend DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) Shyne, DJ Khaled and Angie Martinez attend DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) DJ Khaled and N.O.R.E attend DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

99 Jamz personalities J-Fresh & Kristen Kash was there reporting LIVE check all recaps below.

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Quavo attends DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)

DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: (L-R) DJ Khaled, J Balvin and Ryan Castro attend DJ Khaled 50th Birthday Celebration And DJ Khaled x We The Best Foundation Golf Classic Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 03, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for We The Best)