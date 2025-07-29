Deion Sanders Reveals Cancer Battle—Now He’s Cancer-Free and Possibly Boo’d Up

Coach Prime just dropped some major news that had both the sports world and social media in shock. During a press conference on Monday, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders revealed that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this year.

It all started when doctors found a tumor during his routine annual checkup. After more tests, Sanders made the tough decision to undergo surgery to remove his bladder and have a new one created. Thankfully, according to his doctor, Dr. Janet Kukreja at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, the surgery was a success—and Coach Prime is now cancer-free.

“It was a high-grade tumor,” Dr. Kukreja explained. “It had invaded the bladder wall, but not into the muscle layer. That made it high-risk, but non-invasive—and we got it all out.”

Coach Prime didn’t just take the news and sit down—he handled it like the warrior he is. With fall camp for the 2025 season underway, he’s back in action, showing no signs of slowing down.

But while fans are sending love and support for his health, the internet is also buzzing about something else—his rumored romance with actress Karrueche Tran. She’s reportedly been by his side through this tough time, and her presence has sparked talk that they might be more than just friends. Whether it’s true or not, the blend of sports drama and celeb gossip has both ESPN and The Shade Room watching closely.

Bottom line? Coach Prime beat cancer—and now, the headlines might say he’s winning in love too.