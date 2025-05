MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Uncle Luke Campbell attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET )

Over the weekend Miami Hip Hop Legend Uncle Luke had a ceremony to reveal the name of his new street. Its called “Luther Campbell Way” located at Northwest 11th Ave, between Northwest 58th stand Northwest 60th St! The stars came out, including Scarface!