Congrats to Bam Adebayo on receiving the key to the county and his new relationship?

Six South Florida Olympians each received a key to Miami-Dade County on Wednesday in a ceremony and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo was one of them. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county commissioners honored some of Team USA’s finest at the Stephen P. Clark Center. Adebayo brought an entourage of his famous friends and loved ones to celebrate his moment, including former Heat stars Udonis Haslem and Caron Butler, who now work with the team.

However, one special guest has caused a stir on social media. Team USA women’s basketball/ Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was also in attendance. Wilson was sitting with Adebayo’s family and Mayor Cava was able to recognize the special guest.

Shout out to Bam Adebayo, who was honored alongside fellow Olympians with keys to Miami-Dade County this morning 👏



And shout out to A'ja Wilson, who was also in attendance 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XWoDBFBZmu — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) September 4, 2024

“A’ja Wilson. And she won gold in women’s basketball. I guess that has something to do with Bam and the Heat, being here today.” All Wilson could do was shrug and smile after being put on the spot by the mayor!

Rumors of Adebayo and Wilson relationship have been circulating on social media since the two Team USA stars arrived in Paris earlier this summer. During the Paris Olympics, their appearances together captured attention, and they were later spotted strolling the streets of Paris, shopping side by side.

Congrats to our Dade County Olympians but what do you think of this new relationship if the rumors are true?







