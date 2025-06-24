“CiCi Got Love for RiRi”: Ciara’s putting an official end to that old Rihanna beef

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Ciara and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

While chopping it up on Watch What Happens Live, CiCi kept it super classy and said, “CiCi got a lot of love for RiRi.” She didn’t drag it out or rehash old drama—just made it clear that both of them have moved on. The two R&B stars took a moment to pose for photos together while attending the 2025 Met Gala back in May and its been all love since.

And honestly? It makes sense. They’ve both grown. Ciara’s got four kids now. Rihanna’s a full-time mama too, with two little boys and one on the way. Ain’t nobody got time to be beefin’ over shade from 2011.

If you don’t remember, the drama started when Ciara told Fashion Police that Rihanna wasn’t the friendliest at a party. Rihanna clapped back hard on Twitter with the now-iconic line: “My bad ci, did I 4get to tip u? #howrudeofme.” That sparked a back-and-forth that had the timeline on fire at the time.

But now? Ciara says it took one good convo to squash all that mess. And just like that—two queens chose peace over pettiness.