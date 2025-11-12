Burger King Just Dropped 7 Days of Deals — And Royal Perks Members Are Eating GOOD

The outside of a Burger King. (Stacker/Stacker)
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

Burger King said, “Forget one deal… we’re giving y’all the whole week.”

From November 12 to November 18, BK is blessing Royal Perks members with 7 straight days of menu steals, freebies, and discounts — all through the Burger King app.

If you’ve ever waited for your sign to download the app… consider this it. Because next week, your stomach and your wallet might finally be friends.

🍔 Here’s the Royal Perks Week Line-Up

👑 Nov 12 — $3.99 Whopper or Impossible Whopper

🐔 Nov 13 — Free Original Chicken Sandwich with any $3 purchase

💰 Nov 14 — 20% off when you spend $10+

🥐 Nov 15 — Free Cini Minis with a $3 purchase

🍔 Nov 16 — Free Whopper Jr. with a $3 purchase

Nov 17 — Triple reward points on everything

🧀 Nov 18 — Free Cheeseburger with a $3 minimum

🔥 Is Burger King the food hero we needed this week…😩 Or the temptation we’re trying to avoid?

