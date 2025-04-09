Billboard's "Best Female Rappers Of All Time" Ranking Sparks Debate on Social Media

Billboard top 25 female rappers
By DJ Lucky C and DJ Hercules

The list came out on Monday and immediately set social media on fire. Billboard says they based the rankings on a few key factors: body of work and achievements (like charted singles and albums, gold and platinum plaques), cultural impact, longevity, lyrics, and flow.

But let’s be real—hip-hop fans are never going to agree on a list like this.

One person said, “Foxy Brown deserves to be in the top 5 slot,” while another wilded out and claimed, “Glo and Latto are better RAPPERS than Megan Thee Stallion.” And then you had the Barbz rejoicing when Nicki Minaj secured the No. 1 spot. That pick was definitely expected—but still sparked a few heated debates.

At the end of the day, these kinds of lists always come down to personal taste, the era you grew up in, and what you value in a rapper—bars, hits, longevity, or cultural impact.

So what do YOU think? Who’s in your personal Top 5? Does Billboard’s list get it right, or are they way off?

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!