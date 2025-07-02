Baby Oil & Broken Bras: Diddy Fans Go Wild After Shocking Verdict

Diddy just caught a huge break in court—well, sort of. Today, a jury found him not guilty on three out of five major charges, including racketeering and two counts of sex trafficking. But it wasn’t a total win: he was convicted on two counts of transporting someone for prostitution, which could each land him up to 20 years behind bars when he’s sentenced.

The courtroom was intense—Diddy literally dropped to his knees in prayer when the verdict was read. His legal team and family were emotional, clearly relieved he avoided the more serious charges. But outside the courthouse, things got straight-up wild.

TMZ cameras caught a crowd of Diddy supporters turning up—people were dancing, yelling, and, yes, there was baby oil everywhere. One woman even had a wardrobe malfunction mid-celebration, but she was unfazed and kept it moving.

If you’re wondering what’s up with the baby oil: it played a key role in the feds’ case. Authorities seized over 1,000 bottles of baby oil from Diddy’s homes in LA and Miami during last year’s raids—part of what led to these charges.

Now the judge has to decide if Diddy will stay locked up until his sentencing date—which hasn’t been set yet—or if he’ll get to go home. Diddy’s team is offering a hefty bail deal: $1 million cash, handing over his passport, regular drug testing, and travel restrictions. His mom, sister, and his eldest daughter’s mom even cosigned to make it happen.

Update: The judge denied bail for Diddy and set sentencing date for October 3rd, 2025.