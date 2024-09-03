Andra Day On Having a Preacher On Set Of “The Deliverance”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Andra Day attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By K. Foxx

I watched the new Lee Daniels movie “The Deliverance” on Netflix, starring Andra Day, Mo’Nique, and Glen Close, which is an interesting choice, because Glen Close is portraying a black woman. The movie is inspired by true events, and its about a single mom that moves into a house that is haunted by evil spirits. Lee Daniels chose to have a preacher on set while they where filming. Here is Andra day talking about that experience with CBS Mornings. Also check out Lee Daniels and Glen Close giving more background on the movie and Daniels creative choices....



