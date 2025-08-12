From the 305 to the West Coast: Trina Brings Heat to SeaWorld San Diego

Trina brought all the Miami heat to the West Coast this weekend, shutting down SeaWorld San Diego’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series. Fans packed the place out, ready to sing along to every one of the Diamond Princess’s biggest hits.

Even though the gates didn’t open until 5 p.m., the line was already stretching around the park by 4. As soon as they let folks in, it was a mad dash to snag the best seats in the house. You had people in Trina tees, holding up posters, waving old CDs like they were gold—pure fan love.

The crowd was lit from the jump—bubbles floating in the air, call-and-response chants, even an impromptu stadium wave before Trina even hit the stage. But it wouldn’t be a truly viral night without some drama—a clip started circulating online showing security escorting one fan out mid-show. No word yet on what went down, but the internet has its theories.

SeaWorld’s been on a real hip-hop and R&B wave this summer, with performances from Waka Flocka Flame, Fat Joe, Baby Bash, Ying Yang Twins, and Soulja Boy already in the books. And they’re not done—Ginuwine takes the stage Aug. 16, followed by the Turnt Up Tour with Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, J-Kwon, and Bubba Sparxxx.