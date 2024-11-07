Young Thug shares encouraging speech to Emory University law students

Now that Young Thug is free, his "Lifestyle" includes mandated community service, which serves as part of his 15-year probation sentence. He recently received a FaceTime call from his lawyer Brian Steel and offered some advice to the students attending Emory University School of Law.

“You gotta always look at it like they’re there to put us in prison and you guys are here to keep us from prison. Brian Steel is the best person possible. He should be a professor," Thug said of his lawyer, before focusing on the students. "You guys should become lawyers. I think it’s very important to help people out of the situations they’re in the best you can."

"I mean, what side do you want to be on?" Thug continues. "You want to put people in prison for mistakes? Because everybody makes mistakes, they’re human. And everybody on this phone, in this classroom, you always need to know that you’re one mistake away."

He added that the world needs "more people like Brian Steel," saying lawyers are one of the "two greatest things that were ever founded."

"You actually help people. That’s doing the real God work," Thug says. "I think every one of you in the classroom should become lawyers for sure. Anything you need from me, I’m here always. We need y’all.”

After two years in custody on a RICO case, Thug was released on house arrest after taking a plea deal. He was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation.

