Ye returns to China after 16 years for 'Vultures' listening party

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made a return to China on Sunday night. According to China Dailyhe hosted a listening experience for the Vultures trilogy at Haikou Station with help from, of course, Vultures collaborator Ty Dolla $ign.

They performed for a sold-out crowd of 42,000 people, most of whom were from the highest-selling cities of Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Beijing and Chengdu.

The concert marked Ye's return to China, where he briefly lived when his mother taught English at Nanjing University. He shared a throwback photo of him in the Nanjing, Jiangsu, province, writing, "BACK (I'm back)." He last performed in China in 2008.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

