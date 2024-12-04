Will Smith's first-ever concert in France taking place in summer 2025

Will Smith is going far beyond West Philadelphia and Bel-Air for his first-ever concert in France. He's set to perform at the Positiv Festival on July 31, 2025, taking the stage with a set of hits, including "Miami," "Men in Black" and "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."

The festival teases it will be “a unique performance that will bring together more generations of fans of Will Smith’s inimitable energy," according to a translation of the post, which is written in French.

Will released his last album, Lost and Found, in 2005 but has been teasing fans with new music, including "You Can Make It" and "Work of Art" with son Jaden Smith and Russ. "[T]he song where I found my new voice. It's how I want to sound and what I want to talk about," he wrote of "Work of Art" in a July Instagram post.

Speaking of his upcoming album, tentatively titled Dance in Your Darkest Moments, Will previously said, according to Billboard, "Over the past year and a half, I've been in the studio. I have a project that is the most personal and powerful music project I've ever done. The idea of the music is, 'Dance in your darkest moments.'"

He signed to Slang Music Group in July.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.