White House uses Drake's 'Iceman' track to soundtrack ICE video

Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025, in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

It seems the White House was also anticipating Drake's Iceman. Following the release of the album, the White Housed posted a video soundtracked by the song "Make Them Know."

In the clip, President Donald Trump takes on the role of "Iceman," stepping out of a helicopter and walking down a red carpet surrounded by snow. The video then transitions to footage of ICE agents at work.

The post comes shortly after the White House shared its version of Drake's album artwork, which features a hand wearing a Michael Jackson-style glove and holding a MAGA chain pendant. "ICED OUT," the caption reads.

Iceman arrived alongside Drake's other recent releases, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

ABC Audio has reached out to Drake for comment.

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