The Weeknd set to make his late night interview debut on 'Fallon'

With all The Weeknd has accomplished, it's hard to believe he's never been interviewed on a late night talk show. All that's about the change next week, when he makes his late night interview debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The show confirmed The Weeknd will be sitting down for a chat with Fallon, as well as performing, Thursday, May 15. He'll be promoting his new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, which comes out May 16.

The film is based on an original idea by The Weeknd, birth name Abel Tesfaye. He stars as a musician with insomnia who is "pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence." Wednesday's Jenna Ortega and Saltburn's Barry Keoghan co-star.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

