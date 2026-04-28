Vince Staples announces new album, 'Cry Baby'

Vince Staples speaks onstage during 'The Vince Staples Show' S2 NY Tastemaker Screening at Crosby Hotel on November 04, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Netflix)

Vince Staples is ready for a new release. He's announced that his new album, Cry Baby, will arrive on June 5.

Vince shared the news on social media Tuesday morning, alongside artwork featuring a crying baby wearing an American flag diaper with a single blond curly hair on top of his head. The announcement comes days after the release of the album's lead single, "Blackberry Marmalade," and its accompanying video.

Cry Baby, Vince's first album as an independent artist, is now available for preorder.

His last release, Dark Times, came out in 2024, marking his last album under Def Jam.

That same year, Vince dropped The Vince Staples Show on Netflix; its second season premiered in November, and the show has since been canceled.

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