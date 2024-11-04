Tyler, The Creator's 'Chromakopia' sits atop the 'Billboard' 200

Tyler, The Creator has scored another #1 album with his latest effort, Chromakopia. The album dominated the Billboard 200 for the week ending Oct. 31, garnering a total of 299,500 equivalent album units in just four days — less than the seven days albums typically have when released on Friday. It's his best week ever in terms of units, his biggest streaming week for an album, his largest sales week ever and his seventh top 10 album on the chart.

With 66,000 vinyl sales, Chromakopia also marks Tyler's best week on vinyl to date and the third-biggest debut week on vinyl for a rap album in Luminate's history. Billboard says the album would have still made #1 if it were solely based on either streams or sales alone.

Chromakopia follows his previous #1 albums Call Me If You Get Lost (2021) and Igor (2019). He'll support the album with a tour kicking off in February.

