Tyler, The Creator releases music video for "NOID"

Tyler, The Creator is continuing the rollout for his upcoming album, Chromakopia, with the music video for a new song titled "NOID."

In the video for the song, which explores paranoia and other feelings associated with fame and being in the public eye, Ayo Edebiri makes an appearance, playing the role of a crazed fan who goes to Tyler, tears on face and gun in hand, seeking an autograph. Elsewhere in the clip, Tyler is captured running from and fighting imaginary figures.

"I can't even buy a home in private/ Home invaders got my brothers dyin'/ Notice every car that's drivin' by," Tyler raps on the track. "Think my neighbors want me dead/ I got a cannon underneath the bed/ Triple checkin' if I locked the door/ I know every creak that's in the floor/Motherf*****, I'm paranoid."

The video is now available to watch on YouTube.

"NOID" follows the release of "St. Chroma," the lead single to Chromakopia. The album, Tyler's first music since 2023's Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale, arrives Oct. 28.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

