Tyler, The Creator releases new song 'Mother' in honor of 'Chromakopia' anniversary

Tyler, The Creator has released a new song to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Chromakopia. "Mother," he explains, was meant to be on the album before he made the last-minute decision to remove it.

"MOTHER was the first song i made for this project...its pretty much the grounding piece of the album,"

he wrote on Instagram after reflecting on the memories of his mother that played in his mind in 2020.

Tyler described his vision and approach for the album, which he reveals was nearly his final project before an extensive break. "i was planning on this being my last album for a VERY long time. release it. do the big tour. go disappear and only pop out for movies roles. see what a life is like without work being top of mind," he wrote. "its hard tho, i love making things."

He also discussed the response to Chromakopia, an album that "ended up taking me places the others didnt."

"15 years in; biggest its ever been. im in awe of the success. and what a beautiful tour!" Tyler wrote. He thanked supporting acts Lil Yachty and Paris Texas for joining him on the trek, as well as those who attended the tour and supported the album.

"Its been a year since release, time is moving. to those who love this body of work, tell me about it," he added. "i hope it holds weight in your life. thank you. what an incredible year."

