Tyler, The Creator hand-delivers 'Chromakopia' to one of his fans

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

While most fans ordered and streamed Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia album online, one lucky supporter got his copy delivered by Tyler himself.

In a clip shared to Instagram, the fan opens his front door to see Tyler with a bag in hand, filled with the Chromakopia vinyl and accompanying merch. The two talk for a bit before they hug and Tyler goes his own way.

“When your favorite artist pulls up to drop off the new album," the fan wrote in the caption. "Thank you @feliciathegoat + @postmates for the experience of a lifetime!”

Chromakopia dropped Monday at 6 a.m., breaking industry standards with a non-Friday, non-midnight release. After it came out, Tyler advised his fans "to listen in full with no expectations no distractions no checking text or social media letting others paint your thoughts on s*** before you get a chance."

"Thank you,” he added in his Instagram Story.

