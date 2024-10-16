Tyler, The Creator drops "St. Chroma" and accompanying video

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Tyler, The Creator is back! Taking to Instagram Wednesday, he surprised fans with a new single titled "St. Chroma" alongside its music video.

The clip starts in black and white, with a masked Tyler seen guiding a group of masked people as they march through the desert and into a container with the word Chromakopia on it. The color then comes in, before a hand sets off a detonator, causing the container to explode with the whole group inside.

“Really ballin’ in this b****, I’m the hottest in this b****/ Give a f*** about no bark, I’m chasing dogs up out of this b****," Tyler raps on "St. Chroma."

He captioned the announcement, "1. st chroma," suggesting it's the first song from his project Chromakopia.

"St. Chroma" marks Tyler's first release following the expanded version of his Call Me If You Get Lost album. The video is available to watch on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

