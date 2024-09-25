Tyga, Offset celebrate Diamond certification of "Taste"

Tyga's 2018 hit "Taste," featuring Offset, has officially moved 10 million units, becoming Tyga's first-ever Diamond-certified song. He took to X on Tuesday to share the news, alongside a photo of him receiving his plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America.

"Taste just went diamond 10x platinum..Thank you to everyone that streamed it and twerked to it," Tyga tweeted, to which the RIAA responded, "Get a #Taste of your first RIAA Diamond certification! Congratulations @Tyga on this incredible milestone!"

Offset also celebrated the news, responding to chart data's post about the accomplishment. "Man this big to me," he wrote. In another post, he followed with, "Went diamond today God is good."

"Taste" was the first single released from Tyga's 2019 album, Legendary.

