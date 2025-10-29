Woman sues SeaWorld after being hit in face by duck while riding roller coaster

Mako roller coaster at Sea World Orlando
Mako lawsuit FILE PHOTO: The entrance to the Mako Roller Coaster at SeaWorld Orlando Florida. A woman is suing the theme park after she said she was hit in the face by a duck while riding the coaster. (Joni - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A woman is suing SeaWorld after a duck hit her in the face while she rode a high-speed roller coaster.

Read more trending news

WFTV reported that the woman is seeking $50,000 for the incident that happened in March.

She was riding the Mako coaster and a duck flew into the path of the car, hitting her in the face, knocking her unconscious.

The woman, who was not identified, claims that SeaWorld should have warned about dangerous conditions before she got on the coaster.

Read more at WFTV.com

Her attorneys wrote in the legal filing that the theme park, "created a zone of danger for bird strikes due to… placing the roller coaster over or near a body of water, which creates a higher risk of bird strikes involving ducks, gulls, geese and other waterfowl," WFTV reported.

SeaWorld did not comment on the lawsuit when asked by WFTV.

The Mako, according to the park’s website, is Orlando’s tallest and fastest roller coaster, which hits speeds of up to 73 mph and is 200 feet high.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!