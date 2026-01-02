Will Smith accused of sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist

The actor, rapper and producer, shown during a show in August, was sued for sexual harassment by a violinist who had been part of his 2025 tour.

Actor Will Smith has been sued by a tour violinist alleging sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation, according to court documents.

Brian King Joseph filed the complaint in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles on Dec. 30 against Smith and Treyball Studios Management, according to Rolling Stone. It accuses Smith of “predatory behavior” and “deliberately grooming and priming” Joseph for “further sexual exploitation” ahead of the singer-rapper-producer’s “Based on a True Story: 2025″ tour.

The complaint is linked to what was described as a “hotel intrusion” in Las Vegas during March 2025. Joseph said he immediately reported the incident to hotel security, police and Smith’s representatives.

Days later a representative for Smith accused Joseph of lying and fired him, according to the lawsuit.

A representative for Smith, 57, a three-time Academy Award nominee who in 2021 won Best Actor honors for his role in “King Richard,” has denied the allegations.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Allen B. Grodsky said in a statement. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

The lawsuit alleges that Smith, a four-time Grammy Award winner, hired Joseph, a contestant on “Who’s Got Talent” in 2018, in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego. He was subsequently invited to join Smith’s 2025 tour and play on his upcoming album.

As their relationship grew closer, Smith allegedly told Joseph that “you and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else,” according to court documents.

Joseph alleges that a “traumatic series of events” occurred at the hotel in Las Vegas, where Smith was performing. Joseph claimed that Smith’s management team lost his bag, which contained his hotel room key.

The violinist claimed that someone had entered his motel room with no signs of forced entry. Evidence “of a sexual threat of violence” allegedly included a handwritten note reading, “Brian, I’ll be back … just us,” with a drawn heart and signed, “Stone F,” the lawsuit states.

Joseph also found “wipes, a beer bottle, a red backpack, a bottle of HIV medication with another individual’s name, an earring, and hospital discharge paperwork belonging to a person unbeknownst to” the musician, the complaint alleges. Joseph said he “feared that an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts.”

Days later, Smith’s team allegedly began “blaming” Joseph for the incident.

“Rather than being protected against further assault, and for attempting to understanding Plaintiff’s complaint, Plaintiff was shamed by Defendant and told that he was being terminated,” the complaint stated.

Joseph’s complaint alleges that because of his firing, he suffered from PTSD and economic loss.

