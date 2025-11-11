Veterans Day: Freebies and deals

Nov. 11 is the day set aside to honor our nation’s Veterans and their service to our country.
To thank them for their sacrifice, former and current members of the military can enjoy discounts and even free items from companies across the country.
Veterans Day evolved from Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. The Allies and Germany signed the agreement to end the war on Nov. 11, 1918, to stop fighting at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the Department of Veterans Affairs explained.
Armistice Day became a federal holiday in 1938, with the name changed to Veterans Day in 1954, History.com said.
As always, you should check with local businesses to make sure they’re participating. It is more than likely that you will have to show a military ID, a military dependent card, a Veteran ID Card or a DD214 to show your proof of military service, USA Today reported.
- Applebee’s: Free full-sized entrée from the special Veterans Day menu.
- Benihana: Free entrée up to $59.
- Buffalo’s Cafe: 25% off your meal.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: 10 free boneless wings and fries.
- California Pizza Kitchen: Free entrée and beverage from a special menu.
- Chili’s: Free entrée from a select menu.
- Chipotle: BOGO entrée from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Veterans Day.
- Cracker Barrel: free Sunrise Pancake Special.
- Dave & Buster’s: Free entrée and $10 Power Card.
- Denny’s: Free Original Grand Slam until noon.
- Dog Haus: Free Haus Dog.
- Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti and marinara or meat sauce with code VET25.
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Free lunch or dinner.
- Golden Corral Buffet & Grill: Free buffet and beverage from 4 p.m. to close.
- Hurricane Grill & Wings: Free entrée from special menu.
- Hy-Vee: Free breakfast until 10 a.m. and 15% off groceries using code VETS25.
- IHOP: Free Red, White & Blueberry pancake combo.
- Krispy Kreme: Free small hot or iced coffee and free doughnut, no purchase necessary.
- Native Grill & Wings: Free meal from the special menu.
- Outback Steakhouse: Free meal from the special menu.
- Qdoba: Free chips and dip.
- Red Robin: Free Red’s Big Tavern Burger.
- Round Table Pizza: 15% off order with code RTP321.
- Shake Shack: Free Big Shack.
- Starbucks: Free tall brewed coffee (hot or iced).
