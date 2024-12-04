UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson shot, killed

NEW YORK — The CEO of UnitedHealthcare was shot outside of a New York City hotel Wednesday morning.

The New York Post was the first to report the shooting of Brian Thompson.

The newspaper, citing police sources, said he was shot outside of the Hilton in Midtown. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

CNN reported on air that officials are searching for the gunman.

Reuters reached out to UnitedHealth for confirmation but did not get an immediate response.

The company was holding its investor’s day on Wednesday.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group