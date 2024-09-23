Trump second assassination attempt: Alleged gunman wrote about killing Trump months prior

Ryan Wesley Routh A screen grab captured from a video shows police forces arresting Ryan Wesley Routh, who is the suspect in an apparent assassination attempt on former United States President Donald Trump in Florida, United States on September 16, 2024. The man has been formally charged with two firearm-related offenses, according to US media on Monday. Routh has been charged with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. (Photo by Martin County Sheriff's Office / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Martin County Sheriff's Office /Getty Images)

The Department of Justice is releasing new information in the second apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The DOJ announced on Monday that Ryan Wesley Routh, who was accused of lying in wait outside of a Florida golf course to shoot the former president, wrote a letter explaining he had the intention to kill Trump. The note was left at the home of an unidentified person months ago who contacted the authorities after Routh’s arrest last week, The Associated Press reported.

The letter was addressed to “the World.”

Routh allegedly also called on others to try to assassinate the former president.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job,” Routh wrote, according to Fox News.

Along with the letter, Routh allegedly left a box that had ammunition, a metal pipe, building materials, tools and four phones.

Check back for more on this developing story.





