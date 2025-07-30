Table for 2: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau meet for dinner in Montreal

Singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for dinner in Montreal.

MONTREAL — Whether it was just hot n’ cold small talk or the beginning of a romance, a rendezvous for dinner between newly single singer Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the rumor mills churning.

The “Teenage Dream” singer and Trudeau, who resigned as Canada’s head of state in March 2025 after a decade in office, met at Montreal’s "Le Violon" restaurant on Monday night.

Perry, 40, broke off her engagement last month with actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter. Trudeau, 53, separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023. They have three children.

The restaurant confirmed that they had a reservation but did not say who booked the table.

“We can’t say for certain it was a date,” co-executive Danny Smiles told The New York Times. “But they were in great spirits.”

Katy Perry and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped out together for dinner in Montreal on July 28, E! News has learned. https://t.co/rHfPHWcmLq pic.twitter.com/SI3QPLb0yG — E! News (@enews) July 29, 2025

TMZ was the first outlet to report the two-hour dinner, publishing photographs of the couple as they ate, took a walk and later had drinks at a tavern.

The pair appeared to enjoy their meal and dined on the chef’s tasting menu, which included tuna and tomatoes, beef tartare, lobster and asparagus, gnocchi and lamb, which was the main course.

“Katy and Justin seemed to have had a fantastic evening,” a representative for the restaurant told People, adding that the pair met chef Smiles and visited the kitchen to thank the staff. “They were super kind and friendly to the staff, and it was an absolute pleasure to have them at the restaurant.”

Perry was in Canada for her concert tour. She performed in Ottawa on Tuesday amd Montreal on Wednesday and has a show scheduled for Quebec City on Friday.

Spokespersons for Trudeau and Perry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

