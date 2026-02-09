Super Bowl LX: Seahawks defense throttles Patriots, 29-13

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald, right, and quarterback Sam Darnold hold up the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks used a dominant defense and the strong running of game MVP Kenneth Walker III on Sunday to crush the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

It was the Seahawks’ second Super Bowl title in four appearances. It came 12 years after Seattle defeated Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl XLVIII -- a fitting nod to the 12th man that has fueled the energy at Seahawks’ home games.

The game, before 70,823 fans at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, showcased a punishing, opportunistic defense by the Seahawks that rendered Patriots quarterback Drake Maye mostly ineffective all night.

Walker, meanwhile, rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries to power the Seattle offense.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Walker said. “A lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far in their career. It’s a blessing. I thank coach (Mike) Macdonald and the team for sticking together.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold passed for 202 yards and a touchdown pass. He became the second quarterback wearing No. 14 to win a Super Bowl. Tampa Bay’s Brad Johnson was the first to turn the trick in Super Bowl XXXVII.

“It’s unbelievable. Everything that’s happened in my career, but to do it with this team, I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Darnold said in a postgame televisin interview. “So proud of our guys — I can’t say enough good things about our defense, our special teams ... It’s an unbelievable feeling, man. I’m so happy for the guys in our locker room and our coaches.

“All my teammates, all my coaches I’ve ever had always believing in me. I’ve always believed in myself because of my family and friends. It’s as simple as that. As long as you believe in yourself, anything is possible.”

After being held to four field goals, the Seahawks (17-3) broke the game open early in the fourth quarter when Darnold found AJ Barner open for a 16-yard touchdown with 13:24 remaining.

Jason Myers kicked a Super Bowl-record five field goals for Seattle.

The Seahawks defense sacked Maye seven times to tie a Super Bowl record, recovered two fumbles and swiped two passes, returning one for a touchdown.

New England (17-4) avoided a shutout when Maye connected with Mack Hollins for a 35-yard touchdown pass with 12:27 to play.

The touchdown prevented the Patriots from becoming the first team to suffer a shutout loss in the Super Bowl. Previously, the fewest points scored by one team in the NFL’s marquee game was three, set by the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI and tied by the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Maye threw a 7-yard touchpass to Rhamondre Stevenson with 2:21 left to close the gap to 29-13, but the Seahawks broke up the 2-point conversion attempt.

New England appeared to have momentum after its first score, but Seattle’s defense stepped up. Julian Love intercepted a Maye pass intended for Kyle Williams and returned it 35 yards to the Patriots’ 38.

The Seahawks iced the game when Uchenna Nwosu intercepted a pass and rumbled 45 yards for a touchdown and a 29-7 lead with 4:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Both teams played hard-hitting defense, but Darnold was able to avoid New England’s pressure to complete key passes. Walker, meanwhile, put on a show on the ground, especially in the first half when he rushed for 94 yards.

Sunday’s game was the second time a Super Bowl had gone three quarters without a touchdown. That came in Super Bowl LIII between the Tom Brady-led Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle’s touchdown came after Derick Hall sacked Maye late in the third quarter and caused a fumble. The linebacker then pounced on the loose football at the Patriots 37.

The Seahawks then needed just five plays to score the game’s first touchdown.

Seattle took a 9-0 halftime lead, with Myers providing the only offense with three field goals.

Maye completed six of 11 passes for 48 yards in the first half, while New England’s running game was held to 33 yards on 11 carries. Maye finished the game with two late touchdown passes and threw for 295 yards.

In the first quarter, the Seahawks moved 51 yards in eight plays in a drive that ended with Myers’ 33-yard field goal. The drive took 3:02.

In the second quarter, Myers connected on a 39-yard field goal to cap another eight-play drive.

Walker ripped off runs of 20 and 19 yards, but New England’s defense stiffened again.

Just before the half, Myers nailed a 41-yard field goal as Seattle moved 34 yards in nine plays.

It was more of the same in the third quarter. Seattle’s defense stopped the Patriots, and the Seahawks moved downfield and into position for Myers’ fourth field goal, another 41-yarder. That gave Seattle a 12-0 lead with 9:12 left in the period.

New England won three road games during the postseason to reach Sunday’s game. The Patriots were hoping to win a record seventh Vince Lombardi Trophy, snapping a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Seattle, the NFC’s top seed, rolled past San Francisco and held off the Los Angeles Rams to punch a ticket to Santa Clara.

The Seahawks defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL this season.

For the Patriots, it was the team’s first Super Bowl appearance without coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. New England is now 0-3 in Super Bowls that did not involve that coach-quarterback combination. New England lost 46-10 to the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XX and 35-21 in Super Bowl XXXI to the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle and New England were meeting in the NFL’s marquee game in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Sunday, the Seahawks erased the sting of that defeat. New England had rallied from a 10-point deficit and led by four points in the final minute, but a long pass had Seattle within striking distance inside the Patriots’ 1-yard line.

New England won when Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson’s intended pass for wide receiver Ricardo Lockette was intercepted by rookie Malcolm Butler at the goal line. New England held on to win, 28-24.

That was all forgotten Sunday night as the Seahawks got to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

