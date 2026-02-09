Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny turns halftime show into dance party

The singer performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Bad Bunny turned the halftime show at Super Bowl LX into a big dance party, and the rapper from Puerto Rico threw in a few surprises.

Wearing a white suit, the Grammy Award-winning singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opened his set by singing “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Bad Bunny then delved into his musical catalog, singing his biggest hits. That included “Eoo,” “Yo Perreo Sola,” “MONACO” and “NUEVAYoL.”

In a planned moment, one couple came out and appeared to get married, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer brought out Lady Gaga in a surprise cameo. She sang a rendition of the duet she performed with Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga then performed a dance that resembled a wedding reception.

Another surprise came when Ricky Martin came out to sing, before Bad Bunny finished off his performance with his hit song, “DtMF.”

0 of 13 Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs during halftime of Super Bowl LX. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Lady Gaga performs during Super Bowl LX's halftime show. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Lady Gaga performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Ricky Martin performs with Bad Bunny onstage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs onstage during halftime of Super Bowl LX. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs during halftime at Super Bowl LX. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Dancers perform with Bad Bunny onstage during halftime. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: From left, Karol G, Cardi B and Jessica Alba perform onstage during halftime at Super Bowl LX. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Super Bowl halftime: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the Super Bowl LX halftime show. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

