Social Security changes: 14 conditions added to Compassionate Allowances List

FILE PHOTO: The Social Security Administration has added more than a dozen conditions to its Compassionate Allowances List.

The Social Security Administration has added more medical conditions to the agency’s Compassionate Allowances List.

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The list helps accelerate Social Security applications for those with specific diseases.

The following conditions have been added as of this week:

Adenylosuccinate Lyase Deficiency – Neonatal Form and Type 1

Aicardi Syndrome

Baraitser-Winter Syndrome

Beare-Stevenson Cutis Gyrata Syndrome

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome

CASK-Related Gene Disorders

Hepatosplenic T-Cell Lymphoma

Lafora Disease

Malignant Migrating Partial Seizures of Infancy (MMPSI)

OPHN1 Syndrome

Primary Cardiac Sarcoma

Primary Intracranial Malignant Melanoma

Uveal Melanoma – with Metastases

Warburg Micro Syndrome

It brings the complete list to 314 diseases. That list can be found here or below.

More than 1.2 million people have been approved through the program since its inception, the federal agency said.

The SSA explained how the process for obtaining disability benefits works. Once the agency gets medical records during the application process, it uses technology to see if there are any CAL conditions, allowing for claims to be processed expeditiously.

Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a news release, “Social Security is strengthening our disability programs and making the disability determination process better, faster, and higher-quality to serve the American public,”. “The Compassionate Allowances initiative cuts through red tape and allows us to deliver support to individuals who experience life-changing diagnoses and need help fast.”

To apply for disability benefits, visit the SSA website.

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