Recall alert: Toyota recalls 655K Camrys over display defect that may affect turn signals

Toyota is recalling more than 655,000 Camry models from 2025 and 2026.

Toyota announced on Tuesday that it is recalling approximately 655,000 of its Camry vehicles globally because of a display defect that may deactivate turn signals and hazard lights when motorists start the cars.

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According to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the number of recalls from the automaker includes 508,354 2025-2026 Camry hybrids that were produced in the United States.

The vehicles have a 7-inch display combination meter that can go blank at startup, the NHTSA said. In addition to turn signals and hazard lights, other warnings such as seat belt reminders and “key left in ignition” buzzers could malfunction, The Associated Press reported.

While conducting an internal investigation, Toyota discovered that the issue was a software problem that is limited to Camrys with the 7-inch digital cluster, Car and Driver reported.

The NHTSA said the issues increased the risk of crashes.

Vehicle owners affected by the recall will be notified by Toyota Motor North America to bring their vehicles to certified dealers, according to the AP. Dealers will later provide an software update free of charge.

According to the NHTSA, Toyota will mail letters to owners in the United States beginning Sept. 21, with notifications completed by early October.

Toyota confirmed to the AP via email that its recall affects markets in North America, the Middle East, Asia and some countries in other regions. The company said the 655,000 vehicles impacted globally were produced between December 2023 and July 2026.

Customers who own Camrys can check to see if their vehicles are affected by visiting the NHTSA website, or Toyota’s online recall lookups site.

Consumers can also contact Toyota’s customer support line at 800-331-4331.

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