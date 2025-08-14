Recall alert: 122K Werner ladders recalled due to fall hazard

Werner has recalled more than 122,000 ladders.

Werner has issued a recall for its 20’ and 24’ Multi-Max Pro Multi-Purpose Ladders due to a fall hazard caused by a faulty locking mechanism.

The recall, announced on August 14, 2025, affects approximately 122,250 units sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online from November 2021 through February 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced.

Consumers are advised to stop using the ladders immediately and contact Werner for a full refund.

The recalled ladders are identifiable by their silver color with a blue top and a blue label on the side rail, which includes the word ‘Werner’ and ‘MULTI MAX PRO’ along with the model numbers ALMP-20IAA or ALMP-24IAA.

They also feature a long black rope in the back section.

Werner has received 18 reports of falls due to the locking mechanism jamming and not fully locking into place, resulting in 14 injuries such as bruising, lacerations, head injuries, and fractures to the wrist, leg, and ribs, the CPSC said.

Consumers seeking a refund should register on Werner’s website to receive instructions on how to dispose of the recalled ladder. Once the disposal is confirmed, Werner will issue a refund in the form of a check.

For more information, contact the company on the website, by email or by calling 888-624-1907.

