Rare solar eclipse darkens sky

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By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Some areas of the globe got an amazing show as parts of the world experienced a solar eclipse.

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While parts of Greenland, Iceland and Spain had a total solar eclipse, parts of the U.S. were able to experience a partial eclipse.

The Associated Press said totality started at the North Pole and moved to Greenland, Iceland, Spain and part of Portugal, while in the U.S., the following cities got a little darker during the partial eclipse (all times local):

  • Anchorage, Alaska, 28% coverage beginning at 7:36 a.m., peaking at 8:21 a.m.
  • Bangor, Maine, 24% coverage beginning at 12:54 p.m., peaking at 1:53 p.m.
  • Detroit, 3% coverage beginning at 1:03 p.m., peaking at 1:36 p.m.
  • New York City, 9% coverage beginning at 1:07 p.m., peaking at 1:54 p.m.
  • Philadelphia, 7% coverage beginning at 1:11 p.m., peaking at 1:53 p.m.
  • Washington, D.C., 4% coverage beginning at 1:17 p.m., peaking at 1:53 p.m.

While the U.S. only had a partial eclipse this time around, the country is on tap to have a full eclipse, but not for a few more years. The next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse will happen in 2045, the AP reported.

You won’t have to wait that long to see a total eclipse, but you’ll have to travel to experience it. The next one will happen Aug. 2, 2027, but totality will be seen in North Africa and the Middle East, CNN reported.

If you were in an area that experienced the partial eclipse, you were reminded not to look directly at the sun. It could damage your eyes.

You should have used certified eclipse safety glasses. Sunglasses were not enough, according to NationalEclipse.com. If you didn’t have any, you can use a pinhole viewer. Using your cell phone camera, telescope, or other devices also required a solar filter, or you risked permanently damaging your eyes, making sure the filters were on the correct end of the viewer.

“Never attempt to view an eclipse through an optical device using eclipse glasses or any type of filter that attaches to the viewing side (as opposed to the Sun side) of the instrument; the focused light will destroy the filter and enter and damage your eyes,” the website said.

For more information on watching an eclipse safely, click here.

There is also one more safe option: watching the eclipse online.

Space.com offered a live stream of the event.

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