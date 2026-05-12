Ralph Lauren partners with USPS for America 250 stamps

Ralph Lauren has teamed up with the USPS to honor America's 250th birthday.

Famed designer Ralph Lauren is joining forces with the United States Postal Service to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

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The designer curated a set of 13 commemorative stamps to mark the 250th anniversary of America.

Items pictured a baseball mitt and ball, a teddy bear, an old pickup truck, a burger, a barn, and, of course, the American Flag, among other iconic images.

The photos were selected from Lauren’s archive and “reflect the unique fabric of the nation, representing freedom, independence, equality, opportunity and the pursuit of happiness.”

“The pane celebrates shared national values and the enduring spirit that has defined the American experience for 2 1/2 centuries,” the USPS said in a news release.

This is the first time the agency has asked an individual to curate official stamps.

Lauren launched his design empire from a single drawer of ties sold at the Empire State Building, evolving the brand that bears his name into a global icon.

He has also dedicated his life “to protecting America’s cultural traditions, most notably through his commitment to preserve and conserve the 1813 flag that inspired the nation’s national anthem and became the national symbol — “The Star-Spangled Banner” — for generations to come,” the USPS said.

The stamps will be sold in panes of 13 Forever stamps.

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