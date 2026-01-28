Miranda Lambert sells entire song catalog

The country music singer-songwriter has sold her music catalog.

Country music star Miranda Lambert has sold her song catalog to Sony Music Publishing Nashville and Domain Capital Group.

The deal was announced on Tuesday.

The two companies also signed a “go-forward” publishing deal with the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Variety reported. That will cover future works and extends Lambert’s partnership with Sony Music Publishing, which began in 2003.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to the entertainment news website.

Sony Music Publishing, Domain Capital Group Acquire Miranda Lambert’s Song Cataloghttps://t.co/CFXE0IjyJv — billboard (@billboard) January 27, 2026

Lambert’s catalog includes such country hits as “White Liar,” “Bluebird,” “Over You,” and “Heart Like Mine,” Variety reported. Her albums include the Grammy-winning “Platinum,” “The Weight of These Wings,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Kerosene.”

According to Billboard, Lambert has also written songs for other artists. They inclide “Thought You Should Know” for Morgan Wallen, “Choosin’ Texas” by Ella Langley, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory” by Luke Combs and “Good Horses” by Lainey Wilson.

Lambert’s current single, “A Song to Sing,” which she co-wrote and performs with Chris Stapleton, is currently in the top 20 of Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. She also co-wrote the song “Trailblazer,” which teams her with Reba McEntire and Wilson.

Lambert, 42, celebrated her seventh anniversary of marriage with Brendan McLoughlin, 34, on Jan. 26, People reported.

The couple got married in a secret ceremony on Jan. 26, 2019, at a farm outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

©2026 Cox Media Group