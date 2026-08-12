Man kills woman, child at home daycare before killing himself

FILE PHOTO: Police in Minnesota are investigating a case where a man allegedly killed a woman and a child in a daycare before killing himself.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Police in Minnesota said a man killed a woman and a child at the home daycare they had operated before killing himself.

Six children were being cared for at the time of the incident. None of them were hurt and were all reunited with their parents, Hopkins Police said.

[ Read more trending news ]

A parent arriving at the drop-off time called police, The Associated Press reported.

“There’s no worse scenario than this, where you drop off your child somewhere you think is safe, and you get that phone call,” Hopkins Police Chief Brent Johnson said in a news conference.

The department did not say how the three people died or confirm the relationship between them, but it is believed that they were family members, KMSP said.

Police are trying to determine the motive, but said it was an isolated incident, NBC News reported.

©2026 Cox Media Group