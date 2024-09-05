Hunter Biden offers to change plea in tax case

Hunter Biden to ask to change plea FILE PHOTO: Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, leaves the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on June 06, 2024 in Wilmington, Delaware. The trial for Hunter Biden's felony gun charges continues today with additional witnesses. Hunter Biden said he wants to change his not guilty plea in a separate tax evasion case to guilty. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Hunter Biden has offered to change his not guilty plea to guilty in a federal tax case.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin today in the trial where he was accused of trying to not pay $1.4 million in taxes while being paid millions of dollars from foreign businesses, The Associated Press reported.

The court went into recess after his attorney made her client’s decision known, NBC News reported.

CNN reported that with the offer, he would accept whatever sentence is handed down, but would also maintain his innocence. It is called an Alford plea meaning that Biden admits there is enough evidence for a conviction. This is not the same as a plea agreement where Biden would plead guilty to some charges so others may be dropped, Prosecutor Leo Wise said. The prosecution team only allowed the president’s son to plead guilty to all nine charges against him.

District Judge Mark Scarsi has to approve the change.

Initially, Biden’s attorney was expected to say that her client didn’t “willfully” not pay the taxes owed, partially blaming it on his drug and alcohol addiction, the AP reported. The judge rejected allowing the defense to have an addiction expert testify.

The defense also asked Scarsi to limit what prosecutors were allowed to say Biden spent his money on, saying that it was “character assassination” to say he paid strippers and pornographic websites. The judge said he would keep “strict control” over what the AP called “potentially salacious evidence.”

He had agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges in the tax case if he would not be prosecuted in a gun case, but the judge questioned that deal which was then taken off the table, the AP reported.

He was convicted of three federal gun charges in June in Delaware, CNN reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.





