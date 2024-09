BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — A Barrow County, Georgia High School is in hard lockdown after reports of shots fired.

WSBTV reported that dozens of law enforcement and emergency vehicles were at Apalachee High School.

WSB Radio reported there were reports of gunfire.

One person was airlifted from the scene.

Students were evacuated to the school’s stadium.

Check back for more on this developing story.





