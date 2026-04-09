‘Game of Thrones’ actor Michael Patrick dies in hospice

An actor known for his roles in “Game of Thrones” and “This Town” has died at the age of 35.

Michael Patrick passed away on April 7 after being admitted into hospice a few weeks ago.

Patrick’s wife, Naomi Sheehan, announced her husband’s death, writing on Instagram, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023.”

She said he was admitted to hospice 10 days before his death. and that he died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends.

Motor Neuron Diseases (MND), according ot the National Institutes of Health, “are a group of progressive neurological disorders that destroy motor neurons, the cells that control skeletal muscle activity such as walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing.”

There are no cures for MNDs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Patrick was a graduate of Cambridge and was in productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing in shows such as “Measure for Measure” and “The Taming of the Shrew,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Despite his condition and being in a wheelchair, Patrick appeared as Richard III in the play of the same name at Belfast’s Lyric Theatre in 2024.

He also appeared as, what Entertainment Weekly called, a wilding rioter in “Game of Thrones” season six.

Patrick’s writing partner, Oisin Kearney, told USA Today in a statement, “Michael was an actor of epic proportions. He was able to make an audience laugh or cry in an instant. As a writer, he could express the knife-edge of comedy and tragedy that is human experience. Michael dealt with his diagnosis with bravery and humility, showed us how we can do better when it comes to disabilities, and he could always make you smile. I am so proud to call him my creative partner and even prouder to say he was my friend.”

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