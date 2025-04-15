Forever 21 gift cards expire today, returns no longer accepted

Forever 21 store in a mall
Store closings FILE PHOTO: Forever 21 is closing all stores nationwide. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)
If you have a Forever 21 gift card that you haven’t yet spent, you will want to run to the store today.

When stores close for the day on April 15, the gift cards will expire. The same goes for store credit.

Going forward, the company will also not accept any returns or exchanges and will not issue any more gift cards or store credit in U.S. stores.

All purchases in U.S. stores and online via the company’s U.S. website are final sale.

Details can be found on the Forever 21 website.

Forever 21 to close US stores; files for bankruptcy

All stores in the U.S. are expected to close by May 1 unless a buyer comes forward.

Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month. It was the second time in six years that the company sought bankruptcy protection. This time it cited “competition from foreign fast fashion companies” and higher costs.

Liquidation sales started in March.

