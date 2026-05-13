Fire escape: Colorado police rescue dog from burning residence

Officers with the Westminster Police Department went into a residence to save a dog trapped in the burning building.

Police in Colorado are being praised for saving a dog who was trapped in a burning residence earlier this month.

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According to the social media accounts of the Westminster Police Department, officers arrived at the residence at about 4:20 a.m. MT on May 3.

Police arrived at the scene before firefighters, KDVR reported.

The owner of the residence was able to escape the blaze with one of his dogs, but a second one was trapped in the home, according to the television station.

Officers did a quick scan of the area and then ran to the door, KCNC reported. They whistled to get the female dog to come to the door, but the frightened animal retreated further into the residence, according to KDVR.

The officers then entered the home, grabbed the dog by her collar and led her outside to safety, the television station reported.

Members of the Westminster Fire Department were able to put out the fire, police said.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what ignited the fire.

“This is just one example of the risks law enforcement officers take to protect others. On people’s worst days, we show up,” Westminster police wrote on social media. “During #NationalPoliceWeek, we honor the men and women who serve our community every day and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

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