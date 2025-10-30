Child’s body found in car’s trunk at Sam’s Club

Child death arrest Hall County Jessica Motes. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is facing charges after police said the body of a child was found in her car’s trunk.

According to a warrant from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and obtained by WSB, the father of Jessica Motes said he saw his daughter drive into the parking lot at an Oakwood, Georgia, Sam’s Club.

Her father said she told him that she had hurt someone and “I think she’s dead.”

He drove Motes from the parking lot and later the pair “encountered” law enforcement.

When officers searched her vehicle, which was registered to her, they said they found the body of a child in the trunk.

Motes was charged with concealing the death of another and was being held in the Hall County Jail on no bond, according to jail records.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the case at the request of the Oakwood Police Department and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, WSB reported.

