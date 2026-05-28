Charles Cioffi, ‘Shaft,’ ‘Klute’ actor, dies at 90

The actor, who appeared in films such as "Klute," "Shaft" and "All the Right Moves," died on May 22. He was 90.

Veteran character actor Charles Cioffi, who played Tom Cruise’s father in “All the Right Moves” and had memorable roles in "Shaft" and “Klute,” died on May 22. He was 90.

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Cioffi died at his home in Marina del Rey, California, his family announced.

In addition to films, the New York native also appeared seven times on Broadway, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He played John Hancock in the musical “1776″ from 1969 to 1972.

In 1971, Cioffi made his film debut as a sadistic killer in “Klute,” where he stalked Jane Fonda, Deadline reported. That same year, Cioffi portrayed Lt. Vic Androzzi in “Shaft.”

Charles Cioffi Dies: 'Klute', 'Shaft', 'All The Right Moves' Actor Was 90 https://t.co/jah9AFojJF — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 27, 2026

On television, he appeared in soap operas such as “Ryan’s Hope,” “As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives” and “All My Children,” the entertainment news website reported. He also had a recurring role as Lt. Matt Reardon on the 1974 series, "Get Christie Love!"

After his film success, Cioffi would guest star in numerous series, including “Bonanza,” “The FBI,” “The Bold Ones,” “Cannon,” “Medical Center,” “Kojak,” “The X-Files,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Hawaii Five-0″ and others.

Charles Michael Cioffi was born in New York on Oct. 31, 1935, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He attended Michigan State University and made his professional acting debut at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis.

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