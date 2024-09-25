Travis Scott releases “Mo City Flexologist” music video

Travis Scott has released the music video for "Mo City Flexologist."

Directed by Kahlil Joseph, the visual, filmed in Travis' native Missouri City, Texas, features footage of live performances from throughout his career, old videos of him with daughter Stormi and clips of Hightower High School, among other things.

"Mo City Flexologist" appeared as one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe edition of Travis' mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, which was exclusively available on his website. It seems, however, fans may soon be able to find the song on streaming platforms, according to a post shared on the social platform X.

"Mo city flex DSP’s …?" Travis wrote.

The original album was released on streaming services in honor of its 10th anniversary.

