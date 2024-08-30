Travis Scott and Sabrina Carpenter battling it out for number one

By Andrea Tuccillo

Did pop star Sabrina Carpenter take a subtle jab at Travis Scott

Sabrina's album Short 'N Sweet is vying for the number one spot on the Billboard chart against Travis' many iterations of his Days Before Rodeo 10th anniversary re-release. He's released a total of six deluxe versions so far, which could help push him to number one. Sabrina released two bonus tracks.

"This one's for Nicki," Sabrina wrote on X Thursday, referencing Nicki Minaj's similar battle for number one against Travis in 2018. 

At the time, Nicki called out Travis for trying to cheat the system by releasing merchandise bundles for Astroworld in an effort to land at number one. 

Nicki apparently noticed Sabrina's tweet, saying on Instagram Live, "Shout-out to Sabrina Carpenter. Shout-out to all the Sabrina Carpenter fans."

