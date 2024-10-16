Trailer for Megan Thee Stallion documentary released

The trailer for Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words has dropped, and as promised, it takes fans on her journey and shows how she manages fame, grief, pressure and success.

The clip starts off with Meg announcing her decision to cancel some shows. "I'm not having fun. I don't want to do it," she says as she's seen walking to the stage. "I feel like how can I be Megan Thee Stallion and I'm not having fun?"

Meg then thinks back to the beginning of Megan Thee Stallion, a persona she created that was inspired by her late mother. "I wouldn't be here without my mom. My mama was like a gangsta rapper. I was like, 'When I get older, I wanna be like her.' That's when I really started creating Megan Thee Stallion," Meg says, as the preview shows her and her mom in the studio. "That was when I was happiest."

"Then my mama, she just passed, and I'm like, I'm in shambles," she continues. "When life started getting crazy, I didn't have her."

The preview also touches on Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot in July 2020. "That's when I started getting the backlash ... I had really had like a real breakdown," she says.

"I think Megan Thee Stallion is trying to protect Megan Pete, and it's time for that part in the movie where I get up off my a** and I do something about it," Meg goes on.

The teaser ends on a bright note, with shots of her graduation and a clip of her encouraging people to get help when needed. "I've been through so much. I can't give up," she says.

Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words releases Oct. 31 on Prime Video.

