T.I.'s 'Let 'Em Know' is #1 on 'Billboard'’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart

T.I. attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards Official BET Dinner at Grand Venue on February 27, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Someone should let T.I. know he's #1 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. His song "Let 'Em Know" tops the chart dated March 14 after being the most-played on panel-contributing mainstream R&B/hip-hop radio stations in the U.S. in the week ending March 5, according to Luminate.

It jumped from the #4 spot, a 26% rise from the prior tracking week.

The song is T.I.'s eighth chart-topper and his first since dominating the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in 2013 with Robin Thicke's “Blurred Lines." He was featured on the song alongside "Let 'Em Know" beat maker Pharrell, who earns his first #1 since "Happy" topped the chart in 2014.

"Let 'Em Know" also appears on the Rap Airplay, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Radio Songs, Adult R&B Airplay and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

"It's surreal, in a way," T.I. previously told Billboard of the song's success. "It's humbling that relevance still exists within this art that I've been able to present to the world after such a long journey. I just appreciate the fans receiving it."

"Let 'Em Know" is the lead single off T.I.'s final album, Kill the King, which does not yet have a release date. He did, however, reveal that Dr. Dre, Anderson .Paak and a woman named Stallone are featured on the project; they appear on a track titled "Where I'm From."

