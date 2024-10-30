Tinashe says "high energy" shows on Match My Freak tour have "been great" so far

If you're looking for Tinashe, she's on the road coming to a city near you. Her Match My Freak tour kicked off in mid-October and so far, she says, "It's been great."

"I feel like everyone has been so high energy at the shows, singing along, loving all the ... new songs," she tells ABC Audio. "I feel like the energy has been so fun and we've just been riding the wave, so it feels really good."

Named after lyrics from her hit "Nasty," Tinashe's tour supports her album Quantum Baby, which she says "talks about the paradoxes at a really core level of, like, who I am."

"I think that the tour does a great job of showcasing the range of emotion [on the album], going from songs that feel really high energy to things that feel a little bit more intimate and personal," she says.

The tour also features DJs who won the contest Tinashe held with SoundCloud after the success of "Nasty." She explains, "There were so many different ways that [the song] went viral. And so to keep kind of that same spirit and that same energy, I wanted to kind of give it back ... showcase people who are making dope stuff in their own city."

Tinashe says fans can expect "a lot of dancing" and concepts during the show, including the idea of being surveilled, noting, "We play a lot into the idea of surveillance ... feeling like you're constantly being watched or you're constantly being perceived ... and the ominous feeling that that gives you sometimes."

"I think it's just something that's relatable for everyone and definitely something that I feel a lot," Tinashe adds.

The next stop on her tour is North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

